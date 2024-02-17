Mark Rutte is still Prime Minister, but at the same time he is aiming for the position of NATO boss. This weekend he will meet fellow government leaders during the security summit in Munich. They will soon have to vote for him unanimously. And that is annoying: to what extent can Rutte separate Dutch interests from his personal interests? Or should we turn a blind eye because otherwise prestigious positions would always pass our country by?

