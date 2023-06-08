Prime Minister Mark Rutte will go to Tunisia on Sunday for migration consultations with Tunisian President Kais Saied. The European Union wants to conclude a migration deal with the country to stop illegal crossings to Europe.

Rutte does not travel alone to the capital Tunis. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, flies with him. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joins the duo in Tunisia. Meloni was also in Tunis on Tuesday for a preparatory meeting.

Rutte already indicated last week that he was willing to go to Tunisia if his presence would be ‘helpful’. The prime minister and VVD party leader promised his party in November to personally commit to reducing migration ‘substantially’, and confirmed that ‘commitment’ last Saturday.

According to the Government Information Service, the meeting is about 'a broad partnership' between the European Union and Tunisia. In it, agreements are made about 'economic cooperation, energy and migration'. However, a migration deal is not yet expected on Sunday. The process is "step by step," says an insider. "This is another step."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni paid a visit to Tunisian President Kais Saied on Tuesday. © via REUTERS



Europe has been trying for months to get a grip on migration. Agreements with African countries are part of this. Especially from Tunisia and Libya, many migrants venture across to Europe by rickety boat.

After an earlier record peak, the number of crossings to Italy fell sharply in recent weeks. The Tunisian police would now crack down on people smugglers in the run-up to a deal. President Saied is widely criticized internationally for inciting his citizens against immigrants from other parts of Africa.

Watch all our videos about politics here: