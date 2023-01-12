Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) will travel to Washington early next week for a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, insiders report. It is the first time they have met Biden at the White House.

The agenda includes the war in Ukraine and economic relations. The Netherlands has traditionally been an important investor in the US.

Biden has been in the White House since January 2021. The Netherlands and the United States are close allies. With the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union, the Netherlands has ‘a special role as perhaps the most transatlantic country in the EU’, Rutte said earlier.

Ruth and Trump

The prime minister was last in the White House in 2019. Then he was received by then-President Donald Trump. The cooperation with Trump was ‘sometimes a bit uncomfortable’, said Rutte at a NATO summit in Madrid last June. There was a good relationship, but sometimes it was “a little embarrassing.” See also Poland is arming itself - and is becoming an important US ally

During the Trump administration, relations between the US and the EU deteriorated. Trump made US trade interests a top priority and took measures that affected the European steel industry, among other things. He also saw little value in NATO. Trump’s policies have been unpredictable.

Read also: About the ties between Biden and the Netherlands: ‘Small country, big footprint, he said’

Invasion of Ukraine

Under Biden, ties with the EU have been strengthened again. The Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine has reinforced this trend. The US and EU are massively supporting the government in Kiev with weapons and money. There is close cooperation in this.

In the field of trade, Biden partly maintains the policy of his predecessor. Washington came up with several hundred billion dollars last year in tax breaks and subsidies for green technology produced in the US. That is illegal state aid, can be heard in Europe. European countries fear that companies will move to the US to take advantage of these US financial advantages. See also Ajax without 'not fit' Mohamed Ihattaren on training camp to Austria

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: