with videoPrime Minister Mark Rutte also thinks that things are going ‘moderately’ with his cabinet. He referred to the ‘Groningen and nitrogen dossier’.



Tobias den Hartog



Apr 6 2023

Rutte said this after the Council of Ministers. He said that he shared ‘the analysis’ of VVD party leader Sophie Hermans, who previously said that things are going ‘moderately’ with the cabinet. Rutte could not indicate to what extent the nitrogen file will be improved, or what the reaction will be to the damning report on gas extraction in Groningen. “We are working hard on that.”

Unique situation

The House of Representatives debated for hours on Wednesday about the results of the parliamentary elections, but especially about how to proceed with nitrogen. D66 wants to see its emissions halved by 2030, as stated in the coalition agreement. But CDA wants to renegotiate that in ‘a few months’ – a unique parliamentary situation. Nobody knows whether the parties will come to an agreement, Rutte also acknowledged. ,,These parties agree that we must achieve nitrogen reduction. We know where we want to go, we think we should start soon, but there are also differences.” Rutte said earlier that he is “confident” that they will work it out. See also Oil | Oil-exporting countries agree to cut production by two million barrels

According to Rutte, nitrogen will be ‘started as soon as possible’. “The coalition partners also agree on that.” He also noted: “We don’t see ourselves as paralyzed at all.” However, the opposition parties do; they came up with a widely supported vote of no confidence. Rutte says that the cabinet can continue, shows some understanding and emphasized: “I certainly care.”

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about politics here:

Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks to the press after the weekly cabinet meeting. © ANP

