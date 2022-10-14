Rutte did not know in advance yesterday afternoon that Queen Máxima would say that Princess Amalia was forced to leave her Amsterdam student house because she is being threatened. “She is not out of the house,” said the queen. “You may have heard of certain news items or something. It has huge consequences for her life. Means she doesn’t live in Amsterdam and also that she can’t really go outside. Those consequences are very difficult for her. No student life for her like other students have. I’m very proud of her for keeping it all up.”

Rutte said this afternoon after the cabinet meeting that although he did not know in advance what the king and queen would say, he can bear the responsibility 'fully'. "From A to Z." He emphasized that he did not want to make any statements about the nature of the threats and the nature of the measures taken to protect Amalia. ,,We are not going to make the opponent wiser than he is."

However, he emphasized that this is terrible ‘for her, her parents and her sisters’. “We are motivated to the utmost to bring this to a swift conclusion.”

