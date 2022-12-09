with videoRutte does not yet want to confirm whether apologies will be made for the Dutch slavery past at the ‘meaningful moment’ of December 19. He did share that these would then not be pronounced in the name of the descendants of the perpetrators, but on behalf of the administrators.



Walter Peer



9 Dec. 2022

The Prime Minister said this at his weekly press conference. He says he does not want to anticipate the facts: ,,If such a decision (about apologies, ed.) has been taken, then speaking out about what has been decided is meaningful in itself. Confirming a question about decision-making is, in my opinion, an unofficial and meaningful enough moment. That is not suitable for a press conference or a press question.”

The prime minister would rather make such announcements at a meaningful moment, on December 19. Nevertheless, today he will elaborate on on whose behalf any apologies should be made. "You are talking about the descendants of the perpetrators," Rutte responds to a press question. "I don't feel that way. They are the descendants of the victims. What the dialogue group proposes is that apologies be made for the then board by the current board. This is a very important point."

The prime minister does not want to share more today about what exactly awaits us on December 19. “How we deal with the advice to apologize, when and in what form, that will become more visible in the coming weeks and months.”

‘Blackest page’

Apologies on December 19 or not, the prime minister certainly thinks that 'that the slavery past is one of the blackest pages in our collective world history'. "What was abolished 160 years ago, and actually continued until 150 years ago, the total dehumanization of fellow human beings into commodities, is one of the worst things we have done to each other. Hopefully any civilized person will notice that."

On Tuesday 13 December, representatives of interest groups will meet again, this time with Minister Sigrid Kaag (Finance, D66). After that, it will in any case have to be clear to the cabinet and the parties involved what the 19e is about to happen.

