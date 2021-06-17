Digital Millennium

Chiapas / 06.17.2021 11:19:22

The Governor of the State of Chiapas, Rutilio Escandón Cadenas, led the delivery of release letters to prisoners that they were inmates in different prisons of the entity.

As an act of justice and compliance with a humanitarian right, in accordance with the legal principles that frame the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, Release letters were delivered to 282 of the detained women and men.

The president stressed that, during this government, a total of 816 people have regained their freedom, of which a large percentage corresponds to women.

“The liberation is given through a great Chiapas institution, within the framework of the law, without departing from what our Constitution indicates, and the norms that are regulated. And social reintegration is based mainly on the behavior and attitude of the women. people who are deprived of their liberty, “said the governor during a reconciliation table.

We reiterate the importance of the reconciliation table, a means by which on this occasion release letters were granted to more than 280 people with the participation of the Prosecutor’s Office, Human Rights, the Judicial Branch and the State Executive. pic.twitter.com/H4LFwfve2m – Rutilio Escandón (@RutilioEscandon) June 16, 2021

LG

.

.

.