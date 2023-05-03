Exaggerated penalties: a funny form arrives on Reddit

Asking Francesco Bagnaia to hand the position back to Jack Miller during the Spanish Grand Prix of the MotoGP class for a maneuver that was nothing short of ‘fair’ (Pecco took advantage of a mistake by his former box-mate in braking to take second position forcing Miller to get the bike up again) it costs dearly to the International Motorcycling Federation.

In fact, a form is circulating on the web at the moment – obviously false – entitled ‘request for permission to overtake during a race’ relating to the exaggeration found during the Jerez race on a weekend in which Long Lap Penalties were also arrived that were questionable to say the least (according to the Commissioners Franco Morbidelli was guilty of ‘ambitious driving’, while not even Razlan Razali would have sanctioned Fabio Quartararo for the crash involving Miguel Oliveira).

In the specifications of the overtaking permit, the “degree of fold” foreseen at the time of the manoeuvre, the skills gained during braking and the quantity of energy drinks taken before the race. In addition to this, of course, the day and lap of the overtaking must be specified with the relative motivation.

At Le Mans in less than two weeks there will be a meeting in the Safety Commission between the drivers and the Race Direction because in the first races the ‘yardstick’ of judgment was nothing short of fluctuating in the analysis of the accidents. Francesco Bagnaia declined to comment on the fact that he was forced to hand back the position stressing, however, that he expects from now on all pilots to be asked to do likewise in similar circumstances. The MotoGP riders certainly feel disoriented and need precise indications from the Commissioners.