According to Poland, the Dutch police would ‘violate the rule of law’ and operate in a racist manner around the Legia Warsaw-AZ match on Thursday. But it is precisely Legia’s supporters who have a very violent reputation at home and abroad. There have been so many incidents that almost every European match involving the Polish football champion has ‘a high risk profile’. What has already happened over the years?

#Ruthless #Polish #hooligans #Legia #terror #Europe #years