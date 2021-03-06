She is not a media figure, yet she is featured in many battles. In 2015, she was one of the speakers of the Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature (Global Alliance for the Rights of Nature) which, on the eve of COP 21, denounced the environmental crimes committed by multinationals, supported by some states. It was, in the same way and quite logically, among the judges of the International Tribunal for the Rights of Nature, a citizen movement which, in 2017, tackled identical evils.

We are witnessing the resurgence of a militant, even radical, feminist movement around the world, often led by peasant women fighting against extractive industries.

Acting on a large scale “gives us power”

Committed against a capitalism that erodes natural resources at the same time as it wears out populations, she strives to highlight the link between socio-environmental struggles and those for women’s rights. She introduces herself, during her numerous filmed interventions, always in the same way: “Hello, my name is Ruth Nyambura, I am Kenyan and I work on the intersections between the gender economy and environmental justice. My research focuses on food policies in Africa. “

The round face, long black braids streaming over her shoulders and a warm, though vaguely enigmatic smile, the young woman is an image of the alter-globalization ecofeminism that is developing on the continent. “We are witnessing the resurgence of a militant, even radical, feminist movement around the world, often carried by peasant women fighting against the extractive industries (mining or deforestation activities – Editor’s note)”, she explained in 2019, during ” a conference organized by the Institute of Development Studies, a research organization on the fair economy. “It can clearly be seen as part of the global movement for climate and food justice,” she continued. It also shows how much women in the countryside are mobilizing against what we commonly call hetero-patriarchy-capitalism. “

In fact, and without being brand new, ecofeminism has taken off in the environmental and social battles waged in recent years. Political and philosophical current carrying the idea that the system of domination which oppresses nature uses the same springs as that which oppresses women, it seeks to highlight the perspectives that all these causes have in common.

In Africa, several movements have thus emerged in recent years, with the singularity that many want to be transnational. This is the case with the Rural Women’s Assembly. This is also the case with the African ecofeminist collective. “It’s really important for the feminist movement to work on this continental scale,” says Ruth Nyambura. While borders are sometimes closed between African countries, ecofeminism must work to transcend them. “Laws are driven at continental trade scales. Acting at this level gives us power ”and at the same time avoids the pitfall of nationalist populism, underlines the activist.

The food issue which she has made her hobbyhorse stems from this other reality. “In Africa, agricultural production is a pillar for 60% of the population”, she explained in 2017 to the magazine “Ms”. While women represent “more than 70% of the agricultural workforce (…) we would not be able to eat if it were not for (their) work”, today strongly affected by climate upheavals .

No husband, no boss, no destruction

Marxist and alter-globalist, Ruth Nyambura thus navigates from the local to the global, both geographically and ideologically. In 2015, as part of the COP21, she spoke in front of the cameras of the independent American channel Democracy Now !, at the microphone of journalist Amy Goodman, recipient of the alternative Nobel Prize. In 2019, we found her in Caracas, during the International Assembly of Peoples, an event organized in support of the Bolivarian revolution and Nicolas Maduro. “As a black woman, I fully understand what colonialism and imperialism mean,” she said at the time. The Venezuelan revolution is the African revolution: I will not consider myself free until Venezuela is free. “

Quoting Audre Lorde, a feminist, black and lesbian poet, she argues that “there is no such thing as a one-issue struggle because we don’t lead a one-issue life.”

“I am an anti-capitalist without apology”, she explained, still in the columns of “Ms”. “My work uses the Marxist, anarchist and black feminist tradition to critique power and rebuild a world that is habitable and shareable by all, especially those seen as disposable and marginalized. “