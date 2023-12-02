Ruth Karina She is one of the most recognized and beloved artists of Peruvian music, especially in the tecnocumbia genre. Her career began in the 2000s, when she was part of the group Euforia, with which she achieved great popularity and success. Later, she went solo and recorded successful songs that to this day are danced at all events. Ruth Karina has known how to stay current and renew herself over time, her legacy is indisputable and her music continues to brighten the hearts of her faithful followers. Despite her musical success, she has gone through extremely delicate moments in her life, like the time she captured her husband. Find out in this note the details of this story.

Why is Ruth Karina’s husband in prison?

The ‘Come Dance’ singer commented that her husband has been in prison for more than 13 years because he was linked to a drug case. In conversation with a local newspaper, she told what this strong episode in her life was like.

“This happened a day before I presented an album. They caught him in a raid because he didn’t know he was under arrest.because that case is more than 30 years old. He was involved in a drug case in Iquitos, when I was not yet known. I was wearing glasses, I took a taxi and left,” the singer told Trome.

Ruth Karina is a representative of tecnocumbia. Photo: Facebook/Ruth Karina

How did Ruth Karina’s life change as a result of this episode?

The blows in life make you stronger. This philosophy is very present Ruth Karina. The singer commented that she matured in many areas of her life after her husband, who was also her manager, was imprisoned.

“Now I can tell you that it did change my life, but for the better. He was the manager, he saw everything, I depended on him. Things happen for a reason and I’m not referring to this case where he was involved and had nothing to do with it, but because of things that he has surely done in his life or things that he has done to me. He marked my life for the better. Before I was like a girl who didn’t know anything, I didn’t handle mail or cell phone, they told me sing and I sang. He taught me how to manage my money and my time. He also taught him to surrender to the word of God,” he added to the aforementioned media.

