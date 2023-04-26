Magaly Medina caused astonishment among her audience by doing her well-known “panties dance” again, which put her in the eye of the storm several years ago. Last Friday April 21, Ruth Karina visited the set of “Magaly TV, la firme” and performed the hit song “Come to dance”. In the middle of the show, “Urraca” came forward and shocked everyone present by removing her underwear, just like 24 years ago. Now, the singer spoke of the fun moment and sent some tender words for the presenter.

Ruth Karina dedicates a message to Magaly Medina

Through his official Facebook account, Ruth Karina He expressed his excitement after the great reception his presentation had on the “Magaly TV, la firme” program. Likewise, she had nice words for Magaly Medina, who joined the party and recreated the “panties dance” in front of cameras in the middle of the show.

“Once again, thank you very much for the coverage in your program, Magaly Medina. After 24 years, we are still a success, thank God. As you said at that time: ‘We provincials with their talent and work have taken the capital by storm, we are here to stay!’ Hopefully soon we’ll go to Iquitos to continue dancing like this, like this. Yummy!” Wrote the singer.

Ruth Karina shares time with Magaly Medina. Photo: Capture/Ruth Karina/Facebook

The story behind the ‘panties dance’

After he returned to do the popular ‘panties dance’ live, many have wondered how this fun dance came to be. In the past, Magaly Medina He repeatedly commented that it was something armed, because he used double clothing for the show. It should be noted that this began the day the host took the stage with Ruth Karina.

However, the euphoric moment was presented by the press in a way that did not happen, since the headlines pointed out that the show presenter “taught her underwear in concert”, a fact that never happened. Despite this, she took everything as a joke and, whenever she can, she talks about it without problem.

