Athletics
The Kenyan, who broke the world record in Chicago at 42.195 kilometers, will run on the last day of the year in Madrid
Ruth Chepngetich, world marathon record holder, will be the big attraction at the San Silvestre Vallecana, the 10 kilometer race with which Madrid closes the year on December 31. It will be the Kenyan athlete’s first appearance on the asphalt since…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Ruth #Chepngetich #world #marathon #record #holder #star #San #Silvestre #Vallecana
Leave a Reply