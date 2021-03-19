Ruth Beitia is Professor of University and Institutional Relations and Protocol in the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation, vice president of Go Fit Athletics, as well as Olympic High Jump Champion in Rio de Janeiro 2016. She retired in 2018 as an athlete after having competed 65 times with the Spanish team (record in Spanish athletics), holds the national high jump record with a mark of 2.02 meters and has also been European champion three times.

At 41, he has always believed that cars “were a tool” to move around, “but I like them more and more and I feel that I am increasingly valuing the benefits it gives me, as well as the comfort and safety when it comes to driving. drive, “Beitia told this newspaper. After getting his driver’s license at the age of 19, his first car was a Rover GSi 16-valve 214 with a Salamanca license plate. “It didn’t cost me anything to pass. I took it off the first time. I really enjoyed the exam day, of those nerves and of happiness and liberation when they tell you that you have approved, “he explains.

In relation to that first car, the professional reveals (laughing) that she keeps “magical memories and great experiences, but they are so unspeakable that I can’t tell you about them.” Although yes, what was his first long trip: «To Madrid. I had a bad time because it was a comfortable trip, but when I entered Madrid it was like entering the jungle. I came from Santander with little experience at the wheel and it was difficult for me to drive in Madrid », he emphasizes.

He currently drives a “new Ssangyong Korando in a color that goes a long way with me and my city: navy blue”, of which “its versatility stands out.” As soon as you are in the city driving in Sport mode as you go to the mountains and the Korando that perfectly follows your rhythm, “he points out.

In fact, this model responds “a lot” to what I expected before purchasing it. “After the Tivoli, a more urban car, I switched to the Korando and I am very happy with the sensations behind the wheel, in the city, on the road or in the mountains.” And it is that for the ex-athlete, when choosing a car, “aesthetics prevail, which is very important, but both emissions such as mechanics play a very important role, and now more than ever, “he explains.

Beitia keeps in his trunk «skates, another of my passions. When I find a place to skate, I stop the car and start skating for a while, “she confesses, just as she considers herself a good driver:” I haven’t had a traffic accident in these 22 years of driving. I think my companions are calm and confident when I am behind the wheel. What’s more, I prefer to go behind the wheel. I’m a terrible copilot. I recognize it », he says. “Warning of the dangers, I see if it is going faster than adequate, if they come to us from the right, from behind … I am a horror copilot”, he adds with a laugh.

Finally, the professional is one of those who believes that a car says a lot about its owner, just as “its owner also says a lot about his car. I am in love with my Korando », she concludes.