R.uth Bader Ginsburg, a judge at the US Supreme Court, is dead, according to the court. The 87-year-old died of pancreatic cancer that had metastasized. She was surrounded by her family.

Ginsburg announced in July that she had cancer again and would have to undergo chemotherapy. She had had cancer four times before. Her medical history went back to 1999.

Among other things, she broke several ribs in a fall; she had to have a stent inserted to clear a blocked artery. She was hospitalized several times after she turned 75.

A liberal icon

Ginsburg was the oldest female judge at the court, to which she had belonged since 1993. The then US President Bill Clinton had appointed them.

The constitutional judge is an icon for many liberals. She became known, among other things, as a champion for the rights of women and minorities.

Young women in particular looked up to Ginsburg and affectionately called her “Notorious RBG” (The notorious RBG) – an allusion to the rapper The Notorious BIG. With this they also pay tribute to Ginsburg’s tenacity and resilience in the face of personal suffering and many health problems. Last year, the biographical film “The Vocation – Your Fight for Justice” (original title: On the Basis of Sex) about her came into the cinemas.

During the presidency of Democratic President Barack Obama, she rejected calls from liberals to retire. At that time, the Democrats still controlled the Senate and could have confirmed a successor for Ginsburg with similar views.

The most powerful US court could move further to the right

Ginsberg’s health had been followed closely for months as the President’s Supreme Court vacancies were filled for life with the approval of the Senate. According to the news channel CNN she said in July that she would remain a Supreme Court judge while she was in full force. “I remain fully able to do so.”

After her death, Republican President Donald Trump is now likely to try to get a replacement candidate for the Supreme Court through the Senate, which is dominated by his party. Then the Supreme Court would move even further to the right. Trump has so far appointed two of the nine judges, choosing conservatives.

Should Trump get the chance to appoint a Supreme Court judge for the third time in his tenure, he could influence the politically extremely important court for years. The Republican had already made up his mind to fill the judge’s post in the last few months of his current term. In a radio interview he said, “I would do it. Absolutely. Certainly.”

The Supreme Court is the highest court in the United States. Its fundamental decisions typically shape the case law in the United States for many years. The nine judges are appointed for life. If a seat becomes vacant because a judge dies or is eliminated, the US President proposes a successor. The Senate decides with a simple majority whether to confirm the nomination. With the selection of a candidate, the US president can influence the jurisprudence and thus the social climate in the USA far beyond his term of office.