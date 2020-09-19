Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg in February 2018. JUSTIN LANE / EFE

The judge of the United States Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87 at her home in Washington, due to complications with the pancreatic cancer she suffered, as confirmed in a note by the highest court in the country, in which sat for 28 years. With the popular judge, appointed by Bill Clinton in 1993, leaves a true legend of American justice, an icon of feminism, representative of the progressive sector of the court, whose vote has been decisive on some of the most divisive social issues in the country, including the right to abortion, equal marriage, immigration and public health.

The judge, the second woman appointed by the Supreme Court in history, became a true cult figure among American progressivism, and her face illustrated T-shirts and badges, which were proudly displayed by young people from all over the country.

“Our nation has lost a lawyer of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts has written. “We in the Supreme Court lose a dear colleague. Today we cry, but with the confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and champion of justice ”.

The vacancy left by Bader Ginsburg in the Supreme Court offers Donald Trump, less than two months before the elections, the opportunity to further consolidate the conservative majority on the court, which has already tilted to the right with two appointments during his first term. , those of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, a feat he is used to showing off. When a vacancy occurs, the president has exclusive power to appoint the Supreme Court justices, who must then be approved by the Senate. The nine magistrates serve for life. The replacement of Ginsburg by a conservative judge would place that sector with a very solid majority of six votes to three, at a time when the Supreme Court faces important decisions related, among other issues, to abortion or the rights of immigrants. .

Despite the fact that in 2016 they opposed opening the approval process of the judge appointed by Barack Obama, claiming that holding the hearings in election year deprived voters of their role in the process, the Republican senators have already promised that they will not hesitate in approve the vacancy, still with a presidential election on November 3. Mitch McConnell, leader of the Republican majority in the Senate, defends that the change in criteria is due to the fact that now, unlike then, both the Banking House and the Upper House are in the hands of the same party. Thus, in the midst of the duel for an iconic figure, a process called to fill the final stretch of the campaign with emotion and fight.