Donald Trump wants to nominate a woman to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court. When will the president announce his nomination?

Update from Monday, September 21, 2020, 2:19 p.m .: Donald Trump has announced that he’s a successor for Ruth Bader Ginsburg won’t nominate until Friday or Saturday. Now is the wrong time to do this, as it is disrespectful to the deceased. “We should wait until the funeral is over,” said Trump in a telephone interview with “Fox and Friends”, his favorite show Fox News*.

President Donald Trump said in an interview on Monday that he would likely announce his replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on “Friday or Saturday.” https://t.co/kgCMfc5B5w – WCPO 9 (@WCPO) September 21, 2020

Trumps Favorites are still Amy Coney beret, a US federal judge, and Barbra Lagoa, Lawyer and lawyer. A nomination from Lagoa could help the president win Swing State Florida. Further options would be according to the news page “Axios” Susan Collins (Mane) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska). Collins is a Murkovsky Republican politician as well. Both politicians are also senators in their states.

Update from September 20, 2020, 6:00 a.m .: After this Donald Trump While Ted Cruz was named as his favorite for a post on the Supreme Court on Friday, the US president now has someone else on his mind when it comes to the succession of Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court – the cast Term of office Appointed by John Roberts (Chairman), 65 years old since September 29, 2005 George W. Bush Clarence Thomas, 72 years since October 23, 1991 George HW Bush Stephen Breyer, 82 years since August 3, 1994 Bill Clinton Samuel Alito, 70 years since January 31, 2006 George W. Bush Sonia Sotomayor, 66 years since August 8, 2009 Barack Obama Elena Kagan, 60 years since August 7, 2010 Barack Obama Neil Gorsuch, 53 years since April 10, 2017 Donald Trump Brett Kavanaugh, 55 years since October 6, 2018 Donald Trump

“Most likely it will be a woman,” said Trump on Saturday in Washington. Choosing a woman to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg “Would be appropriate, I would say,” said Trump. During a campaign appearance in North Carolina, Trump announced his plans to his supporters.

After Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, there are still two women on the Supreme Court

After the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg there are only two women left Supreme Court: Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan. Both were nominated by Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama. Should Trump really be a woman for that highest court nominate, it would be the first female judge a Republican should have brought to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump * put pressure on his party via Twitter to nominate a successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be completed as soon as possible. “We have been placed in a position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who have so proudly elected us.” Supreme Court be the most important of them. “We have this responsibility, without delay,” said Trump.

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of the United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Indeed it has Donald Trump apparently already two women in mind when asked about the Successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court: Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa. Both would be “very respected,” said Trump. Barrett is considered the favorite of the religious-conservative trend among the Republicans. She is anti-abortion and a staunch Catholic. Especially among the Democrats, Barrett is likely to be a controversial candidate due to her radical beliefs.

Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Joe Biden first wants to talk about the election, then about the successor

Update, 12:18 p.m .: The democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden * has opposed a quick nomination for the successor to Ruth Bader Ginsburg pronounced in the Supreme Court. “The voters should choose the president, and the president should choose a judge,” said Biden on Friday evening.

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg (✝) with Anthony M. Kennedy at the Supreme Court. © SAUL LOEB

In the coming days the United States with the “continuing legacy” of Ruth Bader Ginsburg employ. Only then should you start looking for a successor, according to Biden.

Update, 10:45 a.m .: US President Donald Trump seems already a favorite on the succession of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the United States Supreme Court. At a campaign event on Friday evening, Trump addressed the question of the US Supreme Court occupation to his supporters.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Donald Trump is already talking about candidates for the Supreme Court

Probably still in ignorance of that Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies called Donald Trump his favorite: Ted Cruz, Republican Senator for the state of Texas. “I’m going to nominate Ted Cruz as one of the Supreme Court people,” Trump said. He stated that his administration had a list of 45 candidates. It is “the absolute creme de la creme”. The best spirits in the country, conservatives; they believe in the constitution. “

Why Ted Cruz apparently his first choice is stated Donald Trump so: “I need someone we can [vom Senat] and the only one I can think of is Ted because he’s going to get 50 Republican votes and 50 Democratic votes. “

Ted Cruz (r.), Senator from Texas, is Donald Trump’s favorite to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court. © Sarah Silbiger

Donald Trump: Ted Cruz is probably the favorite to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ted Cruz is considered an arch-conservative Republican. The 49-year-old senator was against in the 2016 primary campaign Donald Trump started and was then also supported by the right-wing populist movement called “Tea Party” within the Republican Party. Cruz had fought fierce verbal duels with Trump in his party’s primary campaign.

According to the US news channel ABC will Donald Trump announce his nomination in the coming days. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had himself entrusted to her daughter shortly before her deaththat she wished her successor would not be decided until after the 2020 US election.

Multiple sources close to President Trump with direct knowledge tell ABC News he is expected put forth a nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat in the coming days via me & @KFaulders – John Santucci (@Santucci) September 19, 2020

Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Debate about succession flared up

First report from 8:35 a.m.

Washington – hours after Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg * the debate about her successor flared up in the USA. Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader in the US Senate, said Friday the Senate could take immediate action on one of US President Donald Trump proposed candidates – despite the upcoming presidential election in a few weeks.

Donald Trump can nominate a candidate after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

According to the Constitution of the United States of America, it is the President’s job to nominate a person should one Seat at the Supreme Court become vacant. Then that’s right US Senate on the nomination. Only if a candidate receives a majority there will he or she be called to the Supreme Court. Last had Donald Trump Brett Kavanaugh nominated. His appeal was highly controversial due to several allegations of sexual abuse * against Kavanaugh and dragged on for several weeks.

Back in February 2016 – a good 250 days before the election Mitch McConnell refused one by the then president Barack Obama appointed successor for the recently deceased Judge Anthony Scalia in the Senate to vote. McConnell said at the time that an outgoing president couldn’t make such a far-reaching decision for the American people.

Republicans oppose Barack Obama’s nomination – what are they doing with Donald Trump?

Obama had then nominated Merrick Garland, who was considered a moderate choice. Garland did not get Senate approval. Other Republicans also spoke out against a nomination in the election year. “It’s been over 80 years since an open seat in the Supreme Court is filled in an election year. There’s a long tradition of not doing something like that in an election year, “said Ted Cruz, who is now considered one of the possible candidates for Trump is traded.

It was very similar back then Lindsey Graham voiced. “I am absolutely convinced that we should give the American people a say in the composition of the Supreme Court by electing a new president,” said the Senator from the state of South Carolina in 2016. Four years later, Graham is chairman of the judiciary -Committee in the Senate. It would thus be its job to hold the hearings in the event of a Donald Trump’s nomination perform.

I strongly support giving the American people a voice in choosing the next Supreme Court nominee by electing a new president. – Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 16, 2016

Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Donald Trump wants a quick nomination

Now it remains to be seen whether the Republicans assess the situation 45 days before the next presidential election as they did four years ago. Donald Trump himself has already made it clear several times that he wants to fill the vacant position at the Supreme Court as soon as possible. The US President should have a list of possible candidates in the drawer long ago.

His party is faced with the decision to grant the president his wish before his possible election * or to remain true to their own four-year-old statements. While the term of office at the comparable German Federal Constitutional Court is twelve years and re-election is excluded, the appeal is made to the Supreme Court in the USA for lifetime. The decision on a nomination accordingly has a scope that goes well beyond the term of office of a presidency.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Whatever the decision, one thing is certain: The question of the Occupation of the Supreme Court will be the defining topic of the US election campaign in the next few weeks. (By Daniel Dillmann) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network

