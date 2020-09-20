She was the dean of the Supreme Court, an icon for progressive America and her name will remain as much attached to her legal heritage as to the sordid political battle that began as soon as the announcement of her death, at the age of 87 years old, after years of fighting pancreatic cancer. According to public radio NPR, Ruth Bader Ginsberg had confided her last wishes to her granddaughter: “My dearest wish is not to be replaced until a new president is sworn in. Barely an hour later, Mitch McConnell, the leader of the Republicans in the Senate, assured in a statement that the candidate nominated by Donald Trump would be put to a vote in the Senate. In 2016, the same had refused a vote of the upper assembly – already with a Republican majority – to Merrick Garland, to the candidate nominated by Barack Obama to replace Antonin Scalia, who died in February 2016, on the pretext that he could not be. thus in election year. If the Republicans got their way, they would have a large majority (6-3) in the Supreme Court, whose composition would thus become “the most conservative for a century”, according to law professor Carl Tobias, interviewed by AFP.

Donald Trump has already appointed two judges (Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh) since coming to power. Despite this, the body recently took decisions (maintenance of the program created by Barack Obama allowing children of undocumented immigrants to remain in the United States and obligation for Trump to make public his tax returns) which provoked his ire. In both cases, the President of the Supreme Court, John Roberts, a conservative appointed by W. Bush, voted with the four progressive judges. Appointing a new conservative judge would allow Republicans to secure a majority on all major issues, foremost among which is the right to abortion, which has been deemed constitutional since 1973 and which the religious right dreams of challenging. Donald Trump has not yet officially made known his position on the fact that he will present a candidate to replace Ruth Ginsburg before the November 3 election. “I will move quickly,” he had nevertheless declared at the end of August when he was questioned about such a possibility. He had already published a pre-selection of candidates. He will probably not hesitate to seize this opportunity, especially since the “evangelical bloc” constitutes the base of his electorate (80% of white evangelicals voted for him in 2016). The lack of decency delay in the position taken by Mitch Mc Connell seems to be an indicator of what will follow. The Republicans have a sufficient majority (53 seats out of 100) but some incumbents, given behind in their respective state (Maine, North Carolina, Arizona or Colorado), could be reluctant to this potentially politically lethal operation for them.

In the meantime, the United States will, in the days to come, pay homage to this “giant in the history of the country”, in the words of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by Bill Clinton, this daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants who arrived in New York (she attended the same high school in Brooklyn as Bernie Sanders) was impressed by the constancy of her commitments, in favor, in particular, of the women, minorities and the environment as through its mastery of law. “She was a champion of the law,” even admitted the head of US diplomacy, Mike Pompeo. From there to respect his last will …