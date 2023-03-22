Rutgers Expertise Center is investigating legal action against the Forum for Democracy for copyright infringement. Thierry Baudet’s party posted a video from Rutgers on its own YouTube channel on Tuesday without permission, in which parents talk to their children about love and sexuality. The video was previously taken offline by Rutgers because it would be used by opponents to spread misinformation.

With about 2800 participating schools, the enthusiasm for the so-called Spring Fever Week is greater than ever. At the same time, the Rutgers expertise center for sexuality, which organizes the Week of Spring Jitters together with the GGDs, also sees a lot more fuss about the week than before this year. “Incorrect messages and fake news contribute to this. This whole online frenzy is new to us,” says sexuality education expert Luc Lauwers.

The focus is on a five-minute video from Rutgers, in which children between the ages of 4 and 10 talk to their own parents about their bodies, what you like and how to set boundaries. For example, a 4-year-old boy is asked by his mother if he ever touches his penis. A 9-year-old girl is explained by her mother what ejaculation is. ,, All things that children have questions about, and about which you want to inform children well. Precisely because of their own parent," Lauwers explains.

Hundreds of reactions can be read on social media from parents who believe that this sexual orientation does not belong in a primary school. A petition calling for the theme week to be canceled has already been signed more than 21,000 times.

‘Shocking sexualization’

Rutgers notes that the video has taken on a life of its own on social media. “To protect the children in the video, we have taken the video offline,” explains Rutgers. Both Rutgers and the children and parents in the video remain fully behind the content, Lauwers emphasises. “They also understand that we have decided to remove the video.”

Forum for Democracy decided to place the removed images on its own YouTube channel. In doing so, the party uses the header: 'Deleted video. Shocking sexualization of young children.' The video ends with a call to the so-called 'wokeindoctrination in schools. A spokesperson for the party says that the video will not be removed for that reason. "It is obvious that Rutgers feels caught and that she is doing everything she can to cover her dirty tracks. We consider it a matter of public interest to make public the sexually objectionable material of Rutger children in primary education are confronted."

‘Frowned eyebrows’

Education minister Dennis Wiersma also got ‘raised eyebrows’ when he faced some examples, he said during question time in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. However, these examples are not part of the Week of Spring Fever or lesson packages that are used during the week. But images from old books by other people and organizations, and a quote from a book for adults, says Rutgers.

“It is impossible for me to know exactly what is happening with everyone who translates the learning objectives in education,” Wiersma responded. “That is why we want there to be checks, that you can have the conversation in the first place and report in the second place.” He refers to the Education Inspectorate, where people can submit complaints.

Rutgers has now submitted a request to YouTube to take the video offline. "The parents and children have not given Forum permission to publish the images," explains a spokesperson. Forum for Democracy does not care, says a spokesman. "We are prepared to defend the protection of our children to the highest court."

The teaching package of the Week of Spring Jitters is based on teaching children about relationships and sexuality ‘in a positive way’. For some people confrontational: penis and clitoris are called by name. If they want, schools can also get a 3D model of a clitoris to explain it to higher groups. The idea is that this will contribute to later pleasurable experiences.