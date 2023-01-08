Rutelli’s torpedo against environmental blitzes: “Does anyone really think they’re making people feel guilty about going to work?”

“It is wonderful that environmental sensitivity is growing among young people. Climate change is the number one issue today”, says FFrancesco Rutelli in an interview with Repubblica. “But the methods chosen, partly by conspirators, partly by non-violent guerrilla warfare, do not bring these issues closer to ordinary people. And this is precisely what is needed: an alliance with the people for a green revolution. Otherwise the risk is a remake of the yellow vests, born from a micro tax by Macron on fuel. The deep country is pitted against the citizens with enlightened poses. The sermons with the raised finger, “you are accomplices”, do not work”.

Rutelli, who in the past has several environmental battles in his curriculum, tells Repubblica: “Without criminalizing anyone, we must insist on dialogue. More than blitz, help people form a conscience and participate. Does anyone really think they’re making a motorist who’s taking their mother to chemo or people on their way to work feel guilty? Passers-by are not to be blamed. They need to be involved and motivated.”

Rutelli then gave La Repubblica an opinion on the Italian Greens: “The German Greens have chosen a line of coexistence between radical and pragmatic demands. And today they are asserting themselves as a government force”. The Italians, on the other hand, “are taking a decidedly more left-wing position, instead of having a transversal position. I respect her, but the results of this choice are there for all to see. In Germany, on the other hand, they are 20%, the leaders are very popular, there is a turnover of the ruling class, there is always a man and a woman at the top”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

