The Slovenian has won the last 4 races he has entered. Oman: Vansevenant gives Quick Step group victory number 900
Great Tadej Pogacar. The 24-year-old Slovenian from the UAE-Emirates had already won the Jaen Paraiso Interior on his debut on Monday with a 42.5-kilometre break, making his debut in 2023. And he had won the last two races in which he had participated in 2022: Tre Valli Varesine and Lombardia. Today Pogacar won the first stage of the Ruta del Sol by gap, also in Andalucia, 179 km and finish in Santiago de Espada, also taking the leader’s jersey of the race. At 38” Landa, Rodriguez and Buitrago arrived. Seventh at 1’39” Caruso, 25th at 2’41” the tricolor Zana.
IN OMAN – The Tour of Oman ended with the victory of the American of Movistar Matteo Jorgenson (fifth Ulissi at 48”), but above all the success in the fifth and final stage, on Green Mountain, of the Belgian Mauri Vansevenant of Soudal- Quick Step: it is in fact the 900th success in the history of the Quick Step group.
IN PORTUGAL – In the first stage of the Volta Algarve the Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (Nor, Uno-X) won the sprint. Filippo Ganna finished, 44th, in the group.
February 15, 2023 (change February 15, 2023 | 20:36)
