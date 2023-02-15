Great Tadej Pogacar. The 24-year-old Slovenian from the UAE-Emirates had already won the Jaen Paraiso Interior on his debut on Monday with a 42.5-kilometre break, making his debut in 2023. And he had won the last two races in which he had participated in 2022: Tre Valli Varesine and Lombardia. Today Pogacar won the first stage of the Ruta del Sol by gap, also in Andalucia, 179 km and finish in Santiago de Espada, also taking the leader’s jersey of the race. At 38” Landa, Rodriguez and Buitrago arrived. Seventh at 1’39” Caruso, 25th at 2’41” the tricolor Zana.