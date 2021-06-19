Elizabeth hernandez

Pachuca / 19.06.2021 15:56:57

The Pulque Route is projected so that more visitors and tourists fall in love with Hidalgo, with the beautiful landscapes of the altiplano and the importance that Pulque has had in the development history of the entity and to the region, and now 26 farms are added that will be part of the tours of this project that seeks to reactivate tourism in the entity.

Made up of chambers and business associations that are part of the productive block in Hidalgo, now the Ministry of Tourism and Economic Development join to strengthen this objective that has managed to attract more than 350 visitors, according to Gloria Segovia Hernández, organizer of this project and advisor to the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) Pachuca.

“This event has exceeded any expectation, with more than 350 visitors so far, and the Pulque Route is an idea that arises from the Secretariat of Agricultural Development (Sedagro) with the intention of reactivating the productive chains having good allies such as the Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) Pachuca, the Business Coordinating Council, the National Chamber of Commerce, Small Services and Tourism (Canacope), as well as the National Chamber of Service and Tourism of Mexico, and this project has been released already at the national level.

“What we want is for people to see Hidalgo as a tourist destination where these tours can also be offered within these pulque routes, and for them to know that the services are available to receive all visitors who want to come to know it. “said Segovia Hernández.

This is how 26 farms are joining this strategy of economic reactivation in the entity and it has started in the Hacienda de Tochatlaco, in Zempoala, the newly named Magical Towns of Hidalgor and the tour will be given this next weekend in San Jerónimo, which is located in Tepeapulco.

It manages to trap the visitor in time, in each black and white photo, in the ancient details and the opulence of the landowners who lived comfortably making pulque a business, and which still exists today.

“Thanks to the success of this project, the Ministry of Tourism has already joined, as well as a decentralized body such as the State Biodiversity Commission (Coesbio), which will provide an application to know the biodiversity that these farms contain, because there is a process of politicization made by some bats that reach the highlands, and this Pulque Route touches various scenarios and with the massive production of maguey, we are contributing our grain of sand on the issue of global warming.

“In the Hacienda de San Jerónimo there is a lot of history since it has been founded 500 years ago, it has a beautiful history because its corners have great anecdotes and it is where fighting bulls are raised, this will be our next place, although We will be announcing the next meetings on our Facebook page La Ruta del Pulque Hidalgo, as well as on Instagram at pulqueando_hidalgo “, he concluded.

.