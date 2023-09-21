Nitroplus he announced RUSTY RABBITa side-scrolling adventure to be released by NetEase Games. The title will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC, although at the moment its possible release window has not yet been revealed. The conceptual planning of the game was handled by none other than Gen Urobuchico-creator of Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity has abandoned the planet, the title will allow us to take on the role of the rabbit Stamp and his mech Junkster. After sinking underground, the protagonist will find a machine known as D-TAM which will allow him to discover hidden truths about the planet and information about his daughter, who has long disappeared…

While waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for RUSTY RABBITwishing you a good viewing as always!

RUSTY RABBIT – Announcement Trailer

Source: Nitroplus Street Gematsu