Rust little by little it is losing the prominence that it gained thanks to Egoland, although he still has many players who continue to face each other in his world.

Its gameplay mechanics make surviving a bit of a chore, so the best way to extend your life time is by getting powerful weapons.

Rust It has an extensive catalog, but if you want to get the best out of them, here we tell you which are the best five for you to defend your base against raids.

Rust’s 5 best weapons

Here is a list of what we consider the best weapons based on their attack power, availability and use.

Grenade launcher

A heavyweight from Rust.

The grenade launcher is a good option for taking on groups and allows you to fire six rounds before reloading.

Sadly, it is a difficult weapon to come by as it is only dropped by heavy scientists, and since its ammunition cannot be crafted, it becomes a disposable item.

LR-300 assault rifle

If you prefer to eliminate an opponent in one in Rust.

If you prefer to have constant damage and focus on lone enemies, the LR-300 assault rifle may be a good option, especially if you have a large supply of 5.56 rounds.

The big problem with this weapon is that it is not easy to find, but you can look for it inside the helicopter, the Bradley APC or air supplies.

Be very careful when using it, as in long bursts you will have a great dispersion that could cost you your life.

L-96 Sniper

For Rust experts only.

The evolved shape of the bolt-action rifle will give players with greater precision an extremely lethal tool, as it decreases reload time and offers great damage at long distances.

You can get it from the Bradley APC, the helicopter or from heavy scientists, but you will need a lot of luck.

The big problem is that you will never find it next to a scope, and if finding this sniper rifle was difficult, we regret to tell you that its accessory is more so.

M249 machine gun

Another heavyweight from Rust.

The best heavyweight of all Rust It is undoubtedly the M249 machine gun, with which you can destroy entire groups of enemies if you are skilled.

In addition to having high damage, its magazine can store up to 100 bullets, which are projected at great speed and do not even give rivals time to react.

Obviously not everything is honey on flakes as it is very difficult to get, so try looking in the Bradley APC or the patrol helicopter.

As a bonus, keep an eye on your ammunition because if you run out you won’t have time to reload and you’ll go straight to see Mama Coco.

Assault rifle

It is not the most powerful, it is not the most accurate, but the AK-47 assault rifle is the most balanced in its characteristics.

Its damage and rate of fire are very good, although its best feature is that you can make it at home and you don’t need luck for an enemy to drop it.

If you learn to manage its rate of fire, you could become a lethal rival, but be careful with recoil, since in long bursts it is very difficult to control.

If you’re still playing Rust, let us know what you thought of this top and if you’d add or remove any.

