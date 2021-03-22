Anyone know that the franchise Grand Theft Auto is one of the best known and most successful in the video game industry. Many developers have tried to copy the formula in different ways, such as Rustler, the new title from Modus Games and Jutsu Games, a game similar to GTA but set in medieval times, referring to itself as “Grand Theft Horse” . Although, this title has been available in Early Access on Steam since 2019, but now they have announced that Rustler for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch is a reality.

The recent trailer shown by Modus Games gives fans an overview of exactly what Rustler is, an open-world game where players can “become a bully in a medieval setting.” In addition, we can enjoy various game modes, such as jousting. Then we leave you with the advance of Rustler for Xbox and the rest of the consoles via Youtube.

In Rustler, we’ll play as Guy, a bandit in the Middle Ages who will have us steal horses, terrorize townspeople, throw cows into the sky, and cause nothing but total mayhem when released later in 2021, all with the intention. expresses to end up winning the Grand Tournament and take the hand of the princess, proving that you are a winner in life.

We’ll keep you posted with more information about Rustler and its release date, along with any future additional development progress. For now, you can head over to Steam and get involved in its early access. You can also pre-order the game from the official Rustler website.