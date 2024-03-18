Rusted Mossthe interesting Metroidvania-style shooter developed by faxdoc, happysquared and sunnydaze, has a exit date official on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch: The game will be available on these platforms starting June 20th.
If you read our review of Rusted Moss for PC last year, you'll already know what we're dealing with a solid and well-made titlewith some really effective ideas, exciting bosses and a pretty neat exploratory phase.
In particular, the mechanics of the grappling hook, difficult to master but capable of providing great satisfaction, adds a highly valuable idea to the experience, capable of giving depth to the character's movement system.
It didn't end here
In Rusted Moss, the metroidvania structure is joined by twin stick shooter mechanicswith the ability to instantly switch from one weapon to another and therefore face enemies in a frenetic and spectacular way.
During the campaign we will have the opportunity to unlock over twenty different skills and eight weapons, we will find ourselves facing six challenging bosses, we will have the opportunity to learn about numerous secondary stories and reach multiple endings.
