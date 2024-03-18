Rusted Mossthe interesting Metroidvania-style shooter developed by faxdoc, happysquared and sunnydaze, has a exit date official on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch: The game will be available on these platforms starting June 20th.

If you read our review of Rusted Moss for PC last year, you'll already know what we're dealing with a solid and well-made titlewith some really effective ideas, exciting bosses and a pretty neat exploratory phase.

In particular, the mechanics of the grappling hook, difficult to master but capable of providing great satisfaction, adds a highly valuable idea to the experience, capable of giving depth to the character's movement system.