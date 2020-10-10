Rustam-2 can reach a height of 26 thousand feet Rustam’s flight test took place in Chitradurga, Karnataka. It flew continuously for 8 hours at an altitude of 16 thousand feet. Despite this, there was enough fuel left to fly for an hour. By the end of 2020, the prototype is expected to have a flying capacity of 26,000 feet. Its flight time is also increased to 18 hours.

Drones can carry payloads as missions are needed Rustom-2 can carry different payloads depending on the mission requirement. Synthetic aperture radar, electronic intelligence system and situational awareness system can be sent with this drone. It also has a satellite communication link which can provide real-time information about the situation in case of war.

Heron’s collision drone can become Rustom-2 DRDO aims to make Rustam-2 the Israeli Heron UAV collision drone. The Airforce and Navy are already using Heron. The development of Rustam-2 has been accelerated following tensions with China. However, before becoming a part of the army, it will have to undergo rigorous tests and user trials.

Missiles and bombs will be engaged in the upgrade of Heron The Indian government wants to upgrade the entire fleet of Israeli drones. Its proposal has been approved by the Defense Acquisition Council. Heron drones will be fitted with air-to-ground missiles and laser guided bombs. Apart from this, a satellite link will also be installed so that there is no delay in reaching the information.

When China showed its attitude in eastern Ladakh, India became alert. His drones and fighter jets were seen hovering around the border several times. India has kept all its options near the border. Drones are being resorted to for surveillance, they are ready to be improved. The Defense Research and Development Organization has accelerated development work. A successful flight test of the Rustom-2 drone took place on Friday. In addition, Israeli drones from Israel are also ready to be equipped with missiles and laser guided bombs. The PLA has boasted of its drone power several times. India’s preparation is to beat China in its own way.