Rustam-2 can reach a height of 26 thousand feet
Rustam’s flight test took place in Chitradurga, Karnataka. It flew continuously for 8 hours at an altitude of 16 thousand feet. Despite this, there was enough fuel left to fly for an hour. By the end of 2020, the prototype is expected to have a flying capacity of 26,000 feet. Its flight time is also increased to 18 hours.
Drones can carry payloads as missions are needed
Rustom-2 can carry different payloads depending on the mission requirement. Synthetic aperture radar, electronic intelligence system and situational awareness system can be sent with this drone. It also has a satellite communication link which can provide real-time information about the situation in case of war.
Heron’s collision drone can become Rustom-2
DRDO aims to make Rustam-2 the Israeli Heron UAV collision drone. The Airforce and Navy are already using Heron. The development of Rustam-2 has been accelerated following tensions with China. However, before becoming a part of the army, it will have to undergo rigorous tests and user trials.
Missiles and bombs will be engaged in the upgrade of Heron
The Indian government wants to upgrade the entire fleet of Israeli drones. Its proposal has been approved by the Defense Acquisition Council. Heron drones will be fitted with air-to-ground missiles and laser guided bombs. Apart from this, a satellite link will also be installed so that there is no delay in reaching the information.
