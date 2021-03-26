The wait is almost over, get ready to explore, fight and survive in one of the most exciting experiences ever created. Rust Console Edition will be available on Xbox One and Xbox Series S | X this spring. Players who pre-order the game through the Xbox Store will get some items like weapon and tool packs.

In Rust we will have to prepare well, hunger, thirst and cold take their toll on the player. We must never run out of food or supplies, and we must always be on the lookout for other players, since it is a persistent world 24 hours a day. You will have to prepare to fight, deal with radiation and wildlife on the island.

We will can create our own weapons and equipment, which will help us overcome most of the challenges we encounter. From spears to assault rifles, which we can create from the materials we find on the map.

We will find some monuments, which will house the rarest and best loot, but these areas will always be full of players looking for treasures, with which we will have to prepare these encounters. Our best asset to survive and prosper will be to create a group of friends or a clan, and together build a town and fill it with traps, turrets and other items.

Rust Console Edition promises to give us many hours of entertainment, the developers promise keep feeding the game with regular updates: “Our goal is to make Rust the best possible experience.” The game can now be pre-ordered on Xbox.