Rust update today, September 2, 2021. L’update today introduces various new features, including additions to the game and improvements to existing systems; without forgetting of course the list of bug fixes. Let’s see the news in an orderly way.

First of all, Rust’s September 2 update introduces smaller moonpolls to dive labs, as well as a new fishing village tackle shop. But let’s also see i improvements introduced:



Non-dance gestures can now be used while swimming

If the player is holding S when catching a fish, block the backward movement for 1s or until the S key is released

Added global.usersinrange admin convar

Fixed console not scrolling all of its test lines properly (it was showing ~ 250 lines, it should now show all 500)

New convar “combatlog_outgoing” to get a combatlog of the damage outgoing only

Launched cassette decks now decompose.

Inventory item descriptions now scale to better fit long descriptions

Reduced the blast forces on the minicopter and scrap transport helicopter by ~ 95%.

Both types of submarines now have a warehouse

Now show sonar signals from other submarines only if they have their engines running

Submarines stop moving much faster when the pilot dismounts – prevents escape of submarines and the risk of drowning when dismounting by mistake

Submarines now have to emerge once every ten minutes, they cannot hide underwater forever

The rear passenger in a two-person submarine can now turn around completely

Submarine guidance now adds to the navigation stat

Increased the minimum allowed size of underwater laboratories

Renamed crawlingminhealth to crawlingminimumhealth and crawlingmaxhealth to crawlingmaximumhealth

Added 21 new prefabs for map makers

Removed blue and red card lab spawns from underwater labs

Added the world of chocolate bars model

Bullets now deal slightly more damage to submarines

Finally, here are the corrections of Rust bugs:



Fixed being unable to gesture while on a sofa

Fixed a rare case where the player’s eyes were appearing incorrectly

Fixed rotor on CH47 map marker not spinning

Fixed the case where players could access Slot Machine Scraps incorrectly

Fixed the problem of turning on the lights while gesturing

Fixed the issue of merging boat animations (boogie board, kayak, inner tube)

Underwater Crates now have 12 item slots, resolves the rare case where Underwater Crates spawned with> 6 items and an item was eliminated.

Correction of dances that continue after mounting a vehicle

Fixed line snapping when player is too far from a ledge (players now need to stay closer to the edge)

Fixed work carts decaying in the maintenance tunnel where they spawn

Fixed bulletproof moonpool water in dive labs

Fixed icebergs sometimes overlapping underwater labs

Fixed vegetation that sometimes enters underwater labs

Fixed 45 degree corridors of Dive Labs sometimes overlapping each other

Fixed server.maxconnectionsperip convar not working

Fixed floating crates in the airfield

Fixed items falling into locker when stacked

Fixed Two Sided Ornate Hanging Sign creation time

Fixed T-shaped stacking of small signs

