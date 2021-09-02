Rust update today, September 2, 2021. L’update today introduces various new features, including additions to the game and improvements to existing systems; without forgetting of course the list of bug fixes. Let’s see the news in an orderly way.
First of all, Rust’s September 2 update introduces smaller moonpolls to dive labs, as well as a new fishing village tackle shop. But let’s also see i improvements introduced:
- Non-dance gestures can now be used while swimming
- If the player is holding S when catching a fish, block the backward movement for 1s or until the S key is released
- Added global.usersinrange admin convar
- Fixed console not scrolling all of its test lines properly (it was showing ~ 250 lines, it should now show all 500)
- New convar “combatlog_outgoing” to get a combatlog of the damage outgoing only
- Launched cassette decks now decompose.
- Inventory item descriptions now scale to better fit long descriptions
- Reduced the blast forces on the minicopter and scrap transport helicopter by ~ 95%.
- Both types of submarines now have a warehouse
- Now show sonar signals from other submarines only if they have their engines running
- Submarines stop moving much faster when the pilot dismounts – prevents escape of submarines and the risk of drowning when dismounting by mistake
- Submarines now have to emerge once every ten minutes, they cannot hide underwater forever
- The rear passenger in a two-person submarine can now turn around completely
- Submarine guidance now adds to the navigation stat
- Increased the minimum allowed size of underwater laboratories
- Renamed crawlingminhealth to crawlingminimumhealth and crawlingmaxhealth to crawlingmaximumhealth
- Added 21 new prefabs for map makers
- Removed blue and red card lab spawns from underwater labs
- Added the world of chocolate bars model
- Bullets now deal slightly more damage to submarines
Finally, here are the corrections of Rust bugs:
- Fixed being unable to gesture while on a sofa
- Fixed a rare case where the player’s eyes were appearing incorrectly
- Fixed rotor on CH47 map marker not spinning
- Fixed the case where players could access Slot Machine Scraps incorrectly
- Fixed the problem of turning on the lights while gesturing
- Fixed the issue of merging boat animations (boogie board, kayak, inner tube)
- Underwater Crates now have 12 item slots, resolves the rare case where Underwater Crates spawned with> 6 items and an item was eliminated.
- Correction of dances that continue after mounting a vehicle
- Fixed line snapping when player is too far from a ledge (players now need to stay closer to the edge)
- Fixed work carts decaying in the maintenance tunnel where they spawn
- Fixed bulletproof moonpool water in dive labs
- Fixed icebergs sometimes overlapping underwater labs
- Fixed vegetation that sometimes enters underwater labs
- Fixed 45 degree corridors of Dive Labs sometimes overlapping each other
- Fixed server.maxconnectionsperip convar not working
- Fixed floating crates in the airfield
- Fixed items falling into locker when stacked
- Fixed Two Sided Ornate Hanging Sign creation time
- Fixed T-shaped stacking of small signs
Finally, here is the review of the console version of Rust.
