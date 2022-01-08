Rust has totaled sales for over 12 million copies, but these are not the only ones numbers revealed by the game’s development team, Facepunch Studios.

Also available on PS4 and Xbox One since last May, Rust has sold beyond 1.1 million DLC and reached a peak of 267,211 players at the same time, despite having banned the beauty of over 600,000 players.

Action survival has gone strong Twitch, as evidenced by the 1.37 million simultaneous viewers and 300 million hours of viewing on the streaming platform, for a total of 1.3 billion views.

Rust, the infographic

“2021 has been a bumper year for Rust in almost every respect, and after nearly eight years of continuous development the game has strengthened substantially,” said the development team.

“Last year Rust literally exploded on Twitch, we saw player records, released the Voice Props DLC, revamped the scenario, added new missions, gestures, underwater labs, submarines and so much more.”