WASHINGTON. Hannah Gutierrez, the weapons manager on the set of Alec Baldwin's film 'Rust,' has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. A jury in New Mexico decided this, according to reported by the US media.

The gunsmith's conviction paves the way for a conviction also against Baldwin who, at the end of February, was indicted for manslaughter. The trial against him will begin on July 9, despite a request from his lawyer, Alex Spiro, to begin in mid-June. Baldwin has always maintained that he did not pull the trigger of the gun from which the shot was fired. If found guilty, he faces 18 months in prison.