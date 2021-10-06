Rust has been on the market for about eight years now, but continues to be constantly updated and expanded, for example with i PNG what a damage missions, which will be made available with an update on October 7, 2021, tomorrow at the time of writing this news.

In short, one of the online survival par excellence is about to get a system of quest. Players will then be able to talk to non-player characters to obtain tasks which, when completed, will yield materials or treasure chests. The developers also announced that this is only the first version of the mission system, focused on new players. Later the same will be expanded with advanced missions.

NPCs with missions will be available in safe areas and among the initial tasks will be very mild ones: fishing, harvesting lumber, hunting sharks and hunting for treasure. For now they are only obtainable by solo players, but will soon be introduced in other modes as well.

Missions were originally supposed to launch with the September update, but have been postponed to refine them. Among other new features of the update, a module for campers, more than thirty improvements in the quality of life of the player, and more.