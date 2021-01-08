Rust is Xbox rated and could be coming soon | We are xbox by admin in Gaming 0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter After its announcement for Xbox One on the Inside Xbox of the X019, more than a year ago, in this 2020 we did not have any news about the arrival of the expected survival game on consoles. Until December, when the development team announced that the game would finally see its launch on console delayed to 2021. Now we still don’t have a release date for Rust on Xbox. However, as we have been able to read in HobbyConsolas, Rust Console Edition already appears classified within the ESBR system. Which means that although we have not heard news about its development for consoles for a long time, the launch of Rust on Xbox it might be closer than you might expect. Rust is a survival game that offers us an adventure where everything will turn against us, including other players. As soon as we start, we will have a small team and, from there, our struggle to survive rivals and environment will begin. As usually happens with this kind of game, we will have to collect all the resources we find, in addition to cutting down trees or hunting animals. Of course, in Rust there will be no shortage of weapons or players who want to get our loot. Rust It has also been one of the games that have had great prominence on streaming platforms such as Twitch at the beginning of the year, so the announcement of its release date for consoles It could be the most opportune these days. We will have to wait for more news.

