By updates we mean those who have added new content not bugfixes or similar.

For the game's 10th anniversary, Facepunch Studios revealed some truly impressive multiplayer survival numbers Rust which in total has sold more than 16 million copies across all platforms and has been updated more than 370 times.

Other numbers

Rust's numbers are impressive

The official infographic also reveals others significant data. For example, that 1,703,923 dollars were raised for charity through the game, that the maximum peak of contemporary Rust players exceeded 244,000 and that the average peak is 150,000. In short, we are talking about remarkable results, which would make any development studio happy.

However, it doesn't end here, but there are also more than 124,000 mod published by users on Steam Workshop, the 4261 skins created by the community integrated into the game, the more than 1,054,000 community followers, the more than one million user reviews on Steam, the 7.2 million followers on Twitch, the 464,000 followers on X, the 12,400,000 views on YouTube, the 160,000+ subscribers on the same platform and the 75,000,000 drops on Twitch.

In short, Rust has been at the center of frenetic activity on the part of developers and users, so much so that it can be considered one of the most loved survival games on the market, if not the most loved ever. With the arrival of backpacks, it will get even better.