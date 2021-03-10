Rust developer Facepunch has issued a shadow warning that large amounts of player data have been lost, following a serious fire which destroyed many of the game’s EU servers.

25 of the hit Steam survival game’s EU servers are now offline following a blaze at the OVH Datacenter in Strasbourg. The incident has destroyed one of the facility’s buildings and damaged at least one other.

All staff were able to evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

“We’re expecting a large amount of data loss across the affected servers,” Facepunch wrote on Rust’s Twitter. “We’ll share more news when we can.”

“Firefighters were immediately on the scene but could not control the fire in SBG2,” Octave Klaba, boss of cloud server company OVH, said this morning. “The whole site has been isolated which impacts all services in SGB1-4. We recommend to activate your Disaster Recovery Plan.”

Microsoft cybersecurity analyst Kevin Beaumont shared the following footage of the building before and after the fire:

Here? S what it looked like pre-burn, it was a SOC 2 (etc) certified DC. pic.twitter.com/w9DZCE4loV – Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) March 10, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

First released back in 2013, Rust recently blew up again on Steam thanks to high-profile streamers playing together on a private – and now possibly dead – server.

Rust’s delayed console version is also now back on the horizon, with a closed beta this month.