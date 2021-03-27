Rust Console Edition launches 21st May on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Double Eleven, the Middlesbrough-based developer and publisher of Rust on console, said the standard edition costs £ 39.99. The deluxe edition, which costs £ 49.99, includes three days of early access, closed beta access, staging branch access, the Welcome Pack, and the Future Weapons and Tools Pack.

Then there’s the £ 69.99 ultimate edition, which includes everything in the deluxe edition but also an upgraded Welcome Pack, 1100 Rust Coins, and an Elite Combat Skin Pack.

The console edition is of course based on the incredibly-popular PC competitive multiplayer survival game by Facepunch Studios.

In the game you wake up alone on a post-apocalyptic island with up to 100 players and have to figure out how to stay alive. There’s thirst and hunger to contend with, the elements to battle, and you need to create clothing and stay safe against the likes of other players, scientists, bears and wolves. You can end up dying to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. You can build, too, and craft weapons, bombs and traps.

Did you know our Emma once went Christmas carolling in Rust? Check out the video below to find out what happened.