The team Face Punch Studios announced that it has canceled the Community Meetup event Of Rust which had been arranged for today, March 21, 2023, within the GDC 2023, due to death threats received from the developers.

The event had to be a way to allow players to get to know Facepunch Studios directly and thus establish a more solid contact between developers and users, also with a view to an open and community development of the game, with ideas that are regularly exchanged between players and team on what to change or add to the world of Rust.

Unfortunately, there is evidently one toxic fringe among the many users of the game that continues to worry the developers, who have decided to cancel the event in view of some threats received. “This is not a message we are happy to deliver,” reads the Facepunch communication via Twitter, “Due to real threats that we have to take seriously, we will have to cancel the meetup in San Francisco next week,” the developers reported.

“It’s important to remember that developers are human first. When these threats emerge, we consider theirs safety first“. In any case, the developers still requested to send materials or feedback electronically: “If you want to show us your portfolio, ideas or get feedback on your work, contact us by email”.

According to producer Alistair McFarlane, unfortunately these situations are quite commonplace within the Rust community, with developers often dealing with things like this, often having to hide or change personal details. According to McFarlane, most of these threats come from the side of community devoted to cheatsamong authors and users of such systems who always try to proliferate within Rust.

Despite this, Facepunch will still be present at GDC 2023 with its own presentation event.