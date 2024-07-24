Rust Belt is the term used to designate, mainly since the 1980s, a region that encompasses several states in the Midwest and Northeast of the United States.

Formerly known for industrial and coal production, when it was called the Steel or Manufacturing Belt, the region fell into economic and social decline due to the mass exodus of companies and jobs from the area – hence the “rust”.

It is a classic example of “forgotten America,” that is, once-prosperous regions that are now far from their former glory.

However, in the current US presidential campaign, the Rust Belt, at least on paper, is in the spotlight.

Republican Donald Trump, since his first run for the White House in 2016, has preached the need to bring industries back to the United States and in the first two presidential elections he ran for, he had Mike Pence, former governor of Indiana, one of the Rust Belt states, as his running mate.

This year, there will be another running mate with roots in the region: JD Vance of Ohio. Now a senator from that state, Vance had become nationally famous with his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy” (later made into the film “Hillbilly Elegy”), in which he described the difficult conditions of his childhood and adolescence in a family marked by poverty and addiction – a typical portrait of the hopelessness in many Rust Belt communities.

The way in which the two major American parties intend to attract voters in the region is clear in the locations they have chosen for their conventions: the Republicans held theirs last week in Wisconsin (in the city of Milwaukee) and the Democrats will hold theirs in August in Illinois (in Chicago), two states in the Rust Belt.

The two parties have also prioritized holding rallies and other campaign events in the region.

The interest has a simple explanation: three Rust Belt states, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, are important swing states, that is, those where Democrats and Republicans alternate victories in the presidential election and which are, therefore, decisive (Ohio, Vance’s state, is no longer a swing state, according to analysts: the Republicans won the last two elections there).

Current President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan in 2020, but the most recent polls showed Trump ahead in all three states – the Democrat had not yet given up on seeking re-election when those polls were taken.

In his speech at the Republican National Convention, Vance sought to link Biden to the region’s decline.

“When I was in fourth grade, a career politician named Joe Biden supported NAFTA, a bad trade deal that sent countless good jobs to Mexico,” Vance said.

“When I was a sophomore in high school, the same career politician named Joe Biden gave China a generous trade deal that destroyed even more good middle-class American manufacturing jobs,” the Republican said.

Kamala Harris, who is expected to inherit the Democratic presidential nomination from Biden, could copy Trump and also bet on a vice president from the Rust Belt to attract votes from the region, analysts predict.

Among the names being considered are Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, and Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan.