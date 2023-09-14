Newman states that “ trust is gone “. He then mentions Rust once again, saying: “We’ve had 10 years to create our engine and we’ve never done it.” The developer concludes his post by confirming that the sequel to the iconic game is on the way. “Not let’s make the same mistake again,” writes Newman. “Rust 2 will definitely not be a Unity game.”

Gary Newman , the founder of Facepunch Studios known for Rust and Garry’s Mod, talked about the recent changes announced by Unity, in particular its upcoming payment system for each installation. In short, Newman criticized the choice and confirmed that Rust 2 will not be developed in Unity . The interesting part is that Rust 2 hasn’t been officially revealed or confirmed yet, so Newman’s words are basically an announcement.

Newman’s words on Unity

What would you like from Rust 2?

Newman said: “Yesterday Unity announced that starting next year, all games using their engine will pay a fee for each user installation“. The post, titled “Unity can get screwed,” goes on to explain why Newman believes the system isn’t viable. He claims it’s not about money, saying “cost isn’t a big deal to us.”

On the contrary, the developers are angry “because we did not accept” He claims that game makers “were not warned,” nor were they consulted on the matter. “We spent 10 years building Rust on the Unity engine,” Newman says in the post.

“We paid them every year and hour they changed the rules” says Newman. He also regrets the work Facepunch Studios did with the engine, stating that “Unity is the worst company to trust with the Unity engine.”

Another developer also explained what the installation tax entails.