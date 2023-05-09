letters from russia was a best-seller from the 19th century, written covertly during a trip in 1839, as a diary in epistolary form and, therefore, the work of a correspondent. It even contains a memorable interview with Tsar Nicholas I, but highlights the audacity with which he penetrates the country’s psychology in the barely three months of his journey. The Marquis de Custine, its author, was a pioneer in turning a brief experience into a book and for this he suffered the revenge of critics, largely financed and encouraged from the court of the tsar. “The Russians will say: ‘Three months of travel and very bad eyesight.’ And it is true, I do not have good eyesight, but I was right, ”he wrote.

None of the worst clichés about Russia’s character and past are missing—nor do they need to be listed here—but subsequent history has been generous with its terrifying portrayal of the country of nearly two centuries ago. According to George Kennan, a connoisseur of the country and the most prominent diplomat of the Cold War, “it is not a very good book on the Russia of 1839, but it is undoubtedly excellent, perhaps the best of all, on Stalin’s Russia, and nothing bad about that of Brezhnev and Kossiguin”. Read now, when Vladimir Putin has recovered the imperial spirit and autocratic style, both of the tsars and of Stalin himself, it is verified how the success of his premonition has been prolonged.

Despite his apparent haste or superficiality, his reflections on that autocratic and feudal regime, in which the tsar is a divinity, where there are still serfs and fear of the police and the dungeon is installed, argue the idea of ​​continuity between the three vicissitudes of an imperial nation that has never known democracy, not even between February and October 1917. custine in hand (there is a Spanish edition of El Acantilado, 2019), we corroborate the uninterrupted line from tsarism, through Soviet communism, to today’s aggressive imperial autocracy, police, extremist and reactionary. As happened to so many leftists with their revolutionary tourism to the Soviet Union, the absolutist aristocrat who was Astolphe de Custine confesses that he went to Russia “to seek arguments against representative government”, but returned “a supporter of constitutions”.

“Only God and the Russians know if the parade is a pleasure. The taste for military parades reaches the point of mania in Russia”, he writes just disembarking in Petersburg before a crazy exhibition of the Russian fleet in the Gulf of Finland. The marquis stumbles upon the naval parade of “the useless navy of Nicholas I”, a collection of expensive ships that can only sail in summer to satisfy the capricious imperial claims, described by the traveler as puerile and monstrous and only possible under a tyranny ” capable of ordering immense sacrifices to get nothing”. Few readings like the letters from russia They help to understand what the militaristic spectacle we have witnessed this morning in the images coming from Moscow’s Red Square is for.

