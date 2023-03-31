A spy in the service of the US who collected information on the Russian military industry: this, for Moscow, is Evan Gershkovich, a thirty-two-year-old American journalist of the Wall Street Journal arrested by the internal intelligence services (FSB) in Ekaterinburg, in the Ural region. An unprecedented case since the times of the Soviet Union that falls like a bomb on the already very tense Russian-American relations. The White House condemned the arrest “with the utmost firmness”, stating that “it is unacceptable that the Russian government targets American citizens” and urging all compatriots to leave Russia immediately.
On board the Ukrainian Su-25 in an attack maneuver: the flight is creepy
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree to kick off spring military conscription, which will last from April 1 to July 15. This was reported by the Ria Novosti press agency, explaining that 147,000 men are expected to be recalled for military service. Government and local authorities must ensure implementation. The same decree establishes the cessation of service for soldiers who have completed their military service.
In his usual evening message, President Volodymyr Zelensky once again reiterated that «Ukraine will win on the front, it will win in reconstruction and it will win in restoring justice. We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will leave no enemy unpunished. We are preparing news about it ».
Kiev army: 173,000 Russian soldiers killed in combat
According to the daily report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook, Russia’s losses in Ukraine to date “have crossed a new psychological threshold: more than 173,000 Russian military dead in battle”. In the last 24 hours, says the General Staff in Kiev, 460 Russian soldiers have been killed in battle. Yesterday 5 Federation tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 9 operational-tactical level drones, 3 motor vehicle units and 3 special equipment units were destroyed
Mayor Bucha: citizens want to close a painful chapter
A year after Russian troops withdrew from Bucha, a Kiev suburb where the corpses of civilians killed on the street and torture chambers were found, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk likened the rebuilding to a bustling anthill and said residents wanted to close a deeply painful chapter. The reports Guardian. Here “there is an incredible desire that nothing visually reminds us of what the Russians have done and left behind them,” Fedoruk said, “it is in the heart, soul and mind of every Bucha resident.”
Kiev: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, infrastructure destroyed
The Zaporizhzhia district, in south-eastern Ukraine, where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located, was bombed by the Russian army during the night and early in the morning. This was reported by the Regional Military Administration quoted by the Ukrainian media. According to local authorities, military units of the Russian Federation have launched a series of attacks with an anti-aircraft missile system causing the destruction of civilian infrastructure. «Civilian structures were destroyed: a fire broke out, nearby houses were damaged by the shock wave. There are no casualties,” the administration said.
Kiev: evening attack also with kamikaze drones
In last night’s attack, Russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones as well as hitting Kharkiv from the Belgorod region with at least six S-300 missiles. This was announced by Colonel Yuri Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda. “About a dozen Shaheed have arrived from the north. The enemy fired several missiles from the S-300 air defense system into Kharkiv from the Belgorod region,” he said.
Ukraine commemorates the Bucha massacre
Ukraine today commemorates the anniversary of the Russian withdrawal from the martyred city of Bucha, where Russian troops left behind the cold-executed corpses of civilians, making this location near Kiev the most glaring symbol of the atrocities attributed to the Moscow army.
Putin signs decree: 147,000 conscripts in spring
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree for the spring recruitment of Russians conscripted into military service. From 1 April to 15 July 2023, the Russian agency Tass reports, it will concern young Russians between the ages of 18 and 27, for a total of 147,000 people.
Turkey ratifies Finland’s accession to NATO
The Turkish Parliament has ratified Finland’s application for NATO membership, eliminating the last obstacle to the Nordic country’s entry into the long-delayed western military alliance. All 276 lawmakers present voted in favor of Finland’s candidacy on Thursday, just days after Hungary’s parliament also approved Helsinki’s membership. Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland and Sweden have abandoned their decades-old policy of non-alignment and have applied to join the alliance. Full unanimity is required for the admission of new members to the 30-member alliance, and Turkey and Hungary are the last two NATO members to ratify Finland’s accession. Sweden’s application for membership, however, remained pending and both Turkey and Hungary held back despite expressing their support for NATO expansion.
