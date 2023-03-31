A spy in the service of the US who collected information on the Russian military industry: this, for Moscow, is Evan Gershkovich, a thirty-two-year-old American journalist of the Wall Street Journal arrested by the internal intelligence services (FSB) in Ekaterinburg, in the Ural region. An unprecedented case since the times of the Soviet Union that falls like a bomb on the already very tense Russian-American relations. The White House condemned the arrest “with the utmost firmness”, stating that “it is unacceptable that the Russian government targets American citizens” and urging all compatriots to leave Russia immediately.

On board the Ukrainian Su-25 in an attack maneuver: the flight is creepy



Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree to kick off spring military conscription, which will last from April 1 to July 15. This was reported by the Ria Novosti press agency, explaining that 147,000 men are expected to be recalled for military service. Government and local authorities must ensure implementation. The same decree establishes the cessation of service for soldiers who have completed their military service.

In his usual evening message, President Volodymyr Zelensky once again reiterated that «Ukraine will win on the front, it will win in reconstruction and it will win in restoring justice. We will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land. And we will leave no enemy unpunished. We are preparing news about it ».

TO KNOW MORE

The analysis – The Tsar crosses another red line: after the atomic bombs, the hostage to be exchanged with the USA

The document – “Sanctions are bad, Russia towards freezing point”: the latest article on the WSJ by the reporter arrested by the Kremlin for “espionage”