One of the defenders of Mariupol, Dmytro Kozatskyi, “Orest”, of the Azov Regiment, has made available to the public a selection of images taken of his comrades in the besieged by Russian troops at the Ukrainian steel plant in Azovstal.

(It might interest you: Russia takes full control of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol)

In a message on Twitter, “Orest” promises to share the best quality photos from the plant and invites them to submit them to journalistic awards and photo contests, while thanking the support and saying goodbye with a “See you” from Azovstal, which he describes as “the place of my death and my life”.

(It might interest you: Russia prepares the ground for an extensive war in Ukraine)

In the tweet, the combatant shares a link to his photographs for free download, some of them already known, such as those of a field hospital in one of the plant’s shelters and that of a Mariúpol defender in a beam of light .

The images also reflect daily activities of the combatants in the steel millsuch as building a cooking fire, doing crossword puzzles, and shaving.

Meanwhile, Denis Prokopenko, commander of the Azov Regiment, expressed his hope

that the bodies of the defenders killed in Azovstal be handed over to their families.

In a video message posted on Telegram and collected by the Ukrinform agency, Prokopenko referred to the three most important conditions for the regiment’s fighters, regarding civilians, the wounded and the dead.

“Civilians were able to be evacuated, the seriously injured received the necessary assistance and were able to be evacuated and then exchanged and taken to Ukrainian-controlled territory. As for the dead heroes, the process continues.”

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from Eph.

More world news:

-The United States removes ETA from the list of terrorist organizations

-Ecuadorian Justice orders former Vice President Glas to return to prison

-Gonzalo López, the dangerous murderer who escaped from a Texas prison