Satirist writer Mikhail Zadornov In the early 1990s, in one of his monologues, he recalled an incident that made a splash in the United States: one of the Russian tourists, who at that time were a rarity, resisted a black robber, beating him with a trash can.

“I was worried that he would hit my dog.”

This incident surprised the locals by the fact that the behavior of our compatriot went beyond the usual rules – facing a criminal, the police recommend not to resist, since it is better to part with property than with life.

Years go by, but the habits of Russians do not change. They often come into confrontation with intruders, sometimes without thinking about the consequences. It is interesting that the reputation, formed due to the previous adventures of Russians abroad, sometimes helps out in extreme situations. In order for the robber to abandon his intentions, sometimes just Russian is enough.

The victory in the beauty contest “Miss Yekaterinburg-2012” allowed Anna Lesun start a big career in the modeling business. Three years later, Anna moved to New York, where she lives and works to this day. The other day, a Russian woman in Instagram stories told about an incident that happened to her while walking her dog down Soho on West Broadway.

According to the girl, a well-dressed man approached her and asked for money. Hearing a categorical refusal, he got angry and began to threaten the model. Then he punched her. Anna was not taken aback. She switched to Russian, becoming juicy swearing in the great and mighty. This made a strong impression on the criminal. Snapping verbally in response, he stopped the attack and hurried to retreat.

“It’s amazing to me that I wasn’t scared of all this. I was ready to fight, although I understood that he was much stronger than me. I was worried that he would hit my dog ​​Misha. You know, in my entire life, men have never touched me. I guess I’m old-fashioned. But men should never ask women for money and raise a hand against them. This man was not a man, he was a zombie with no dignity, ”said the model.

How an unarmed Russian woman coped with two armed robbers in India

Stories about how Russians abroad, both working there and tourists, rebuff the attack, are regularly in the field of view of journalists.

In 2010, the 24-year-old Ivan Dromin and 32-year-old Elena Rudicheva arrived in India to learn meditation. One of their walks in the resort of Igatpuri in the state of Maharashtra, about 200 kilometers from the city of Mumbai, almost ended tragically for them. Lost in the mountains, the Russians asked for help from the local residents they met. They agreed to take Ivan and Elena out, but in reality they decided to rob them. One of them hit Ivan on the head with a stone, and he lost consciousness. Then they attacked the girl with a knife.

However, Rudicheva entered into a fight with two men, disarmed one of the opponents and took possession of his blade. Despite her injuries, she put the robbers to flight and then helped her companion get to Igatpuri, where they were assisted.

The battle at the Misol-Ha waterfall: how Russian tourists delighted Mexico

In February 2015, all of Mexico was shocked by a story that happened to Russian tourists in the area of ​​the Misol-Ha waterfall in the state of Chiapas. Despite the high crime rate in the country, armed and group attacks on guests of the country are rare. It is believed that by attacking tourists, Mexicans harm their own power, depriving it of currency crimes. Therefore, tourist groups try to protect here.

But the Russians were not lucky – their minibus was blocked, demanding to return valuable things. General Director of the Mexican company Arminas Travel told Interfax Armina Volpert, Russian citizens behaved outside the box, engaging in a real battle with the bandits. One of the tourists was slightly injured, some of the belongings were taken away by the robbers, but soon the police detained them in hot pursuit.

The Mexican media wrote with admiration about Russian heroes who showed courage in a stressful situation.

“The incident with the Russians was so unique that within 10 minutes after the incident the ministers of tourism of both the country and the state were aware of the situation, contacted me and acted,” said Armina Volpert. Local authorities tried to make amends for the incident by presenting gifts to the Russians.

Dead Russian grip in Rome

In 2016, RIA Novosti, with reference to the Rome police department, told about the fight between Russians and robbers in the square near the famous papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

A couple of Russians were touring Roman landmarks when two young Egyptians tried to rip a gold chain from a man’s neck. At the same time, one of the robbers sprinkled in the face of the Russian from a gas canister. Despite the intense pain, the tourist with a stranglehold grabbed one of the offenders, while his girlfriend called for help. The arrived police patrol detained the 20-year-old robber, who clearly did not guess with the choice of the victim. He was charged with aggravated robbery.

“An attempt to steal a wallet from a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry ends badly”

In 2017, the head of the Rosoboronexport delegation at the international aerospace show in Le Bourget, France, became the hero of the French media Sergey Kornev…

In the Parisian suburb of Saint-Dey, the car in which the Russian was, was attacked by robbers. The intruders, breaking glass and threatening with physical harm, demanded money and values. Thanks to his quick reaction and self-control, Sergei Kornev managed to keep his passport and documents with him.

After that, the Russian and the woman driver began to pursue the attackers. In one of the quarters, about 50 accomplices of the robbers were waiting for them. Portal Valeurs actuelles assured: in the ensuing fight, the Russian took away the bag that the criminals had previously taken possession of and managed to hold out until the police arrived. At the same time, he himself received minor injuries that did not threaten his health, and four of the attackers were detained.

“The bandits are shocked. Now they know that an attempt to steal a wallet from a representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense ends badly, ”the journalists of Valeurs actuelles concluded.

Caught up and tied up: how the Russians defeated a thief in Bologna

In 2019, the Italian police department in Bologna told RIA Novosti that guests from Russia had tied up a street robber.

Two couples of Russians were resting in the square near the medieval towers that are the symbol of Bologna. At this moment, one of the men drew attention to the disappearance of the companion’s backpack. Looking around, they managed to notice the thief trying to leave with the prey. The short chase ended with the robber being thrown to the ground and immobilized despite fierce resistance from him. The offender was handed over to the police. The villain turned out to be a migrant from Algeria, who was previously prosecuted for drugs and illegal carrying of weapons.

How a robber from Tunisia met a Russian freestyle wrestling fan

In February 2020, the incident with the Russian occurred again in Rome. Restaurateur from Buryatia Damdin Dashiev came to the Eternal City to support the Russian national team at the European Freestyle Wrestling Championship.

At that moment, when Dashiev and his wife were walking around the city, a man approached them and asked them to take a picture with the Colosseum in the background. While the Russian was fulfilling the request, the “tourist from Morocco” tried to stealthily steal his backpack. The freestyle wrestling lover overtook the thief after running 50 meters. Well, then Damdin showed the defeated thief a couple of tricks. The police found out that the “Moroccan” is in fact an illegal migrant from Tunisia, and he made theft and robbery the main sources of income. But in the heat of the struggle, they did not immediately notice that the thief’s accomplice had nevertheless carried off his backpack. True, the loss was not the worst – there were a couple of T-shirts, a phone charger and a bottle of water.

Dashiev received gratitude from the local police, and the head of the district department invited him to dinner, noting that in his 30-year practice this is the first time a tourist himself detained a robber.

It’s just that the Italian, apparently, had not dealt with the Russians before.