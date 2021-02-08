The last Argentine soccer champion will have his premiere in the League Cup against Gimnasia de La Plata and after the friendlies against Talleres in La Bombonera, coach Miguel Ángel Russo will begin the training week with the idea of ​​perfecting the eleven and his idea game for debut. ¿What will change about the last champion? Will those footballers who come with muscle discomfort arrive? ¿Tevez will be able to play or will be preserved?

With the start of the Copa Libertadores just set on the calendar for the end of April, the intention of the Boca coach is to polish the starting eleven that he will make up for 2021 and for this he was testing. Not only with different pieces but with changes in the tactical drawing, something that in the trial against Talleres was only half done. Because the 4-2-3-1 that later changed to a 4-3-3 did not finish convincing although there is a key detail: at least three of the usual headlines were absent due to different physical complaints.

Finally, will Zárate have his place in the forward title of Boca? Photos: EFE

Tevez was absent from Saturday’s games. He agreed with the DT to avoid forcing the machine ahead of time. If it is full, of course, it will be from the beginning as throughout the entire cycle of Russo (he only missed in the final against Banfield) where he was one of the scorers with 11 goals. Another who will be under observation will be Campuzano, who at the end of last season had consecutive tears and who they seek to preserve so that there is no relapse. In that area, in addition, Boca will not have Pulpo González (he has 2 months of rehabilitation) or Agustín Almendra, with a muscle injury. Thus, only Campuzano, Alan Varela and Cristian Medina (not yet debuted) are at 100 in that sector of the field.

In the arch, after a week of care for a contracture, Esteban Andrada is a fixture. And unless the PF sees that he is at risk of injury, he will save against Gimnasia de La Plata. That last line will have tests in the week, because there are even levels between Buffarini and Jara, but also the coach wants to see how the pair Zambrano – Izquierdoz works (he was the starter in the final against Banfield) to finish defining if he supports López in behind or not. On the left, Fabra and Más also ended up alternating.

With Villa and Salvio as surnames that came out of memory, the appearance of Cardona and that of Zárate open a question mark. Can everyone live together? Who will come out for the first official game of the new season? Can Boca dispense with one of the most unbalanced players to have another one with better ball possession on the field of play? The doubts will dissipate with the days. Although there is a certainty in the attack: Wanchope Ábila, recently operated, runs far behind in consideration at least for the first month of competition. And that excites Mauro Zárate, that nine to which Russo thought for the beginning of his cycle in 2020.

The market, in analysis

While waiting for a resolution from Huracán due to Esteban Rolón’s situation, Boca remains expectant in the transfer market. For the midfielder born in Argentinos Juniors there is an agreement with the footballer but the Parque Patricios club, which owes him a debt, claims Gastón Ávila. But the left-handed defender has agreed his link with Rosario Central to emigrate on loan for one year, without a purchase option and with the chance that Boca will get him back in June. In Rosario (a club that still owns 40 percent, they wait for the club to finish giving the okey to disburse $ 200 thousand for their transfer.

On the right side, meanwhile, a definition is awaited by Talleres due to the situation of Nahuel Tenaglia, who has already expressed in public that he wants to go to Boca. The Cordovan club asked for footballers from Russo’s team in exchange for the right-back, but the obstacle is that the player’s representative (the business group owns a percentage of the pass) intends for the full-back to emigrate to Europe in June.