Rosario Central experienced a difficult week in the run-up to the classic against Newell’s Old Boys. Jaminton Campaz and Dannovi Quiñones were in the eye of the hurricane for a photo that went viral in Argentina and sparked all kinds of criticism.

First, they don’t know Colombians, they are natural things

The Colombian players took a photo while having their nails done in a beauty salon. The image did not go down well with some of the fans and the press who emphatically pointed out this fact.

In some media they expressed that ‘that was not the way to prepare an Argentine soccer classic’ and they attacked Campaz and Quiñones, who decided to remain silent.

The one who did come to the crossroads was the Rosario Central coach, Miguel Ángel Russo, who lowered the controversy a few decibels: “First, they don’t know Colombians, they are natural things. Above they take a photo and today I asked them and they told me that they charged them; even worse”.

Russo breaks stereotypes

Rosario Central took the victory in the classic after winning by the slightest difference in the Argentine Professional League Cup. A goal from Ignacio Malcorra gave the victory to the team that had Jamilton Campaz from the start and Dannovi Quiñones on the bench.

The victory allowed Miguel Ángel Russo to ironically about the controversy that arose before the game against Newell’s and he took a photo with his wife, where he is getting his nails done; a boost to the Colombians.

“Las uñitas, las uñitas, las uñitas,” was the viral publication that Rosario Central made through its social networks.

In addition, Jaminton Campaz himself decided to send a message after the Rosario Central game and in the middle of the celebrations he made the sign of his nails: “There was a lot of talk, but today we got the three points at home. We have to continue attending the manicure.” .

