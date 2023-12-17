Rosario Central became champion of the Argentine League Cup and after the 1-0 victory over Platense that gave him the title, coach Miguel Ángel Russo did not hide his joy for a new trophy in his coaching career.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz scrapes through qualifications after Liverpool's draw: 'The most dangerous'

During the title celebration with Rosario, Russo did not forget his time in Millionairesbecause exactly six years ago (December 16, 2017) he was crowned with the ambassadorial painting in front of Independent Santa Fe, achieving the 15 star for the people of Bogota, although also because he also struggled with illnesses during that period.

Miguel Russo, coach of Millonarios.

“These are special dates, On the 17th I became champion with Millonarios, My whole family was also there, they were happy. Today I have to be champion here, it is good to be champion here and I wish the best for everyone,” said Miguel Ángel Russo.

Read here: Unusual: brutal fight between Colombian fans in the match against Mexico, video

​It is worth mentioning that Russo has always expressed his gratitude to Millonarios for the treatment they gave him in Bogotá and how conscious they were so that he could train and at the same time have the corresponding care for his health.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO