Russkaya’s Ever Soncco would not be having a good time. The vocalist and owner of this group, formed in Puno, had an incident during one of their last concerts in Bolivia. As expected, many of their followers are worried, since this group has successive shows scheduled in Peru and the highland country.

For many of her followers, it seems that this busy schedule took its toll on Ever Soncco.. Representatives of the group indicated to La República that the singer is in poor health, specifically a cough, and is recovering. They emphasized that he does not use autotune and that he always sang live to the delight of all his fans. For this reason, they asked users to stop criticizing the artist.

YOU CAN SEE: UNA Puno graduates celebrate their graduation to the rhythm of Russkaya: “Now to look for a job”

Recently, Russkaya performed in Huancavelica and on the 28th they will hold an official show with all their fans in Lima. Regarding this last event, the venue will be the Santa Rosa complex.

Finally, users highlighted Ever Soncco’s vocal talent and asked her to take care of her voice. “Many presentations”, “I hired Russkaya, if she sings her voice well, I don’t understand what happened there”, “So many events, one gets tired, Ruskaya always shining on the best stages”, indicated followers on TikTok.

Who is Ever Soncco?

Ever SonccoHe is the vocalist and leader of the band from the province ofAzangaro(Fist). The name Russkaya would have been inspired by the name of a liquor. It is known that he went through many economic hardships in his childhood and from a very young age he always liked music. He also composed poems.

Group has several musical hits, such as “I want to be your heart.” Photo: Russkaya

