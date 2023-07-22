Cusco. “Enjoy. Life is like that, today we are happy; tomorrow or the day after, who knows what can happen. Today is today” is the phrase that the members of the Russkaya grouping They currently repeat to the rhythm of the southern cumbia. These are the same words that less than a year ago he pronounced Mayumi Quispe Arenas at her wedding party, who, along with her husband Roosevelt Nieto Cisneroshad as guest artists precisely Russkaya.

The bride’s words turned out to be premonitory. Hours after her marriage, she died in a tragic car accident along with her husband, her young son Maxwell and five other family members. Her story transcended borders because of the way they perished. A few days after the incident, the members of Russkaya by Ever Soncco they headed to the family grave, where they reminisced about how the bride convinced them to play at their wedding.

This time, almost 11 months after the tragedy, the members of the Russkaya group arrived in Sicuani, in Cusco, to raise “a greeting to heaven” to Mayumi, Roosevelt and Maxwell, and sang once more for the family. The act took place on July 17. In the cemetery, the three graves and the remembered phrase of the bride are observed.

Comments on the video posted by Russkaya in TikTok indicate that the group became better known as a result of the tragic case. “I met this group thanks to Mayumi”, “The little angels that always accompany Russkaya”, “Now I understand why they said their names”, “Beautiful gesture” are some of the comments found in the clip.

What is known about Ever Soncco, vocalist and owner of the Russkaya group?

Ever SoncoHe is the vocalist and leader of the band from the province ofAzangaro(Fist). The name, Russkaya, would have been inspired by the name of a liquor.

Little is known about the life of the beloved singer, what is known is that he experienced many economic deprivations, especially in childhood, a time when he helped his parents in the Azangarino district ofSaint John of Salinas,where does it come from. He once narrated that he always liked music, that as a child he sang and composed poems. Likewise, he reported that his father was also fond of art. Find out more HERE.

