The Polish sports minister suggested forming a refugee selection for the Olympics, in which Russian dissidents should also take part. Russia’s wrestling boss reacts drastically.

In the debate about Russia’s Olympic participation in Paris 2024, the head of the Russian Wrestling Federation has drastically threatened tanks. “If they want to see us as a team of refugees at the Olympic Games, then we have to go to Paris on tanks,” Mikhail Mamiashvili said in an interview that was still making waves in Russian media four days after it was published on Monday. There is no other possibility, added association president Mamiashvili. The IOC has not yet commented on the statement by the former Olympic champion.

Mamiaschvili’s threat itself is a response to a proposal by Poland’s Minister of Sport and Tourism, Kamil Bortniczuk, to select a selection of refugees who could start at the 2024 Olympics. Dissidents from Russia and Belarus could then compete there.

In contrast to Mamiashvili, other sports officials from Russia are reluctant to comment. The creation of such a selection of refugees is not an official proposal by the International Olympic Committee, so it is “not particularly correct” to comment on it, said Duma deputy and former Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova.

Russian athletes have been banned from international competitions because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. However, the IOC has already cleared the way for athletes from Russia and Belarus to be reinstated. The responsible world associations must decide in each case. The IOC has not yet decided on a starting right for the Olympics in Paris.