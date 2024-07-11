”NATO is fully involved in the conflict in Ukraine”. And Kiev’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance is “an unacceptable threat”The news coming from Washington, where the NATO summit is underway, is shaking Russia and provoking an angry reaction from the Kremlin, which thunders through the words of its spokesman Dmitry PeskovIn Washington, the process of Ukraine’s admission is defined as “irreversible” while the members of the Alliance launch a structural plan of aid to Kiev.

For Peskov, NATO has confirmed “very clearly” that it is a conflictual alliance. “The Atlantic Alliance has once again very clearly confirmed its essence. This is an alliance created in an era of confrontation with the aim of maintaining confrontation. Tensions are escalating on the European continent,” says Vladimir Putin’s spokesman.

For Moscow, NATO expansion in Ukraine is an “unacceptable threat to Russia’s security”, or rather “Ukraine’s definitive accession to NATO”, as announced at the Washington summit.

‘‘From the very beginning we have stated that NATO expansion into the territory of Ukraine represents an unacceptable threat to us.for our existence, for our security. Now we see that NATO is adopting a document stating that Ukraine will finally join NATO,” Peskov said.

Since “this represents a very serious threat to the national security of our country,” Peskov argues that “this forces us to analyze very deeply the decisions taken” at the NATO summit, “to analyze very carefully the text of the adopted declaration.” For Peskov, “all this will require us to think things through, to take effective and coordinated response measures to contain NATO.”

Medvedev: “Ukraine and NATO must disappear”

There is no shortage of words from the vice president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev who, faithful to his usual tone, maintains that Russia must “do everything” to “make Ukraine disappear”, NATO, or “both”. “The conclusion is obvious,” he says. “We must do everything so that Ukraine’s ‘irreversible path’ towards NATO ends with the disappearance of Ukraine or the disappearance of NATO. Or even better, with the disappearance of both”.

For Russia, “the final declaration adopted at the NATO summit” shows that “Russia’s adversaries in Europe and the United States are not supporters of peace and dialogue on Ukraine.” The reference is also to the deployment of American long-range missiles in Germany pose “a threat, we will respond”, echoed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Quoted by Ria Novosti, on the sidelines of the BRICS parliamentary forum underway in St. Petersburg, the number two of Moscow’s diplomacy stated: “The nature of our reaction will be determined calmly and professionally… Without nerves, without emotions, we will develop, first of all, a military response to this new threat”.